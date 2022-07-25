Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,654,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

