National Bankshares Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$138.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$138.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.44.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at C$125.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

