Credit Suisse Group Trims Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Target Price to C$65.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.86.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83. The firm has a market cap of C$33.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$56.14 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.57.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6899994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.