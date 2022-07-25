Scotiabank Raises Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$57.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Winpak Stock Performance
TSE:WPK opened at C$45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.57. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$34.74 and a twelve month high of C$47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Winpak Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.22%.
About Winpak
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
