Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$41.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$41.57 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The company has a market cap of C$18.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$389.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

