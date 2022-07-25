Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50.

MTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities began coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.27.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE MTL opened at C$13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.23. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Group

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 3,700 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,184.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.