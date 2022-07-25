Credit Suisse Group Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$74.50

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.82.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$68.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.95.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total value of C$56,382.30. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,568.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,973 shares of company stock worth $137,186 and have sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

