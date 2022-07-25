Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$8.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$66.69 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

