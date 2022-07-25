HC Wainwright Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$136.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright to C$136.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$140.10.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$99.46 on Friday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$87.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

