Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.63.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$28.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.54 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sleep Country Canada Increases Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Insider Activity at Sleep Country Canada

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at C$405,012.30.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

