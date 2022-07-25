National Bankshares Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.27.

Mullen Group Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.94 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.23.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

