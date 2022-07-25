Credit Suisse Group Trims Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Target Price to C$43.00

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVEI. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price objective on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$83.44.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at C$45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. Nuvei has a twelve month low of C$38.38 and a twelve month high of C$180.00.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

