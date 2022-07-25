National Bankshares Trims OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Target Price to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGC. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.28.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.61.

Insider Activity

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$361.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at C$688,984.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

See Also

