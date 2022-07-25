National Bankshares Trims OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Target Price to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OGC. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.28.
OceanaGold Stock Performance
Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at C$688,984.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
