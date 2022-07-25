National Bankshares Lowers Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$90.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Newmont stock opened at C$66.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.69. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$65.68 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.76 billion.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
