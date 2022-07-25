Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market cap of C$936.55 million and a PE ratio of -191.43.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,040. In other Osisko Mining news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$127,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,188.82. Also, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$29,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,040. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 69,200 shares of company stock worth $183,231.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Stories

