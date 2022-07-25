CIBC Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$76.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRP. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. CSFB lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.82.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$68.63 on Thursday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.95.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total value of C$56,382.30. In related news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$68.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,142.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$91,113.75. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $137,186 and have sold 57,480 shares valued at $4,231,619.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

