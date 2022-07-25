Wayfair (NYSE:W) versus Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Wayfair and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wayfair
|$13.71 billion
|0.40
|-$131.00 million
|($4.57)
|-11.32
|Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.70 million
|N/A
|N/A
Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wayfair and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wayfair
|9
|7
|7
|0
|1.91
|Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.07%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.
Profitability
This table compares Wayfair and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wayfair
|-3.54%
|N/A
|-10.15%
|Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II
|N/A
|-22.81%
|-4.99%
Summary
Wayfair beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II
Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
