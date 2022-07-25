Wayfair (NYSE:W) versus Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.40 -$131.00 million ($4.57) -11.32 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

85.9% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wayfair and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 9 7 7 0 1.91 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.07%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -3.54% N/A -10.15% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Summary

Wayfair beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

