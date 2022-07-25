Head to Head Comparison: California Resources (NYSE:CRC) versus ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Resources and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.89 billion 1.64 $612.00 million $6.39 6.23 ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.00 $627.63 million $0.69 17.75

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 31.63% 38.92% 13.69% ARC Resources 8.11% 9.56% 4.83%

Dividends

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. California Resources pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARC Resources pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. California Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for California Resources and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 1 0 4 0 2.60 ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 34.61%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $24.21, suggesting a potential upside of 97.62%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than California Resources.

Risk & Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARC Resources beats California Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

