Comparing Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and The American Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $32.70 million 6.28 -$16.44 million $0.60 10.15 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The American Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolution Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 24.78% 36.72% 23.99% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.3% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evolution Petroleum and The American Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolution Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 48.60%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats The American Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Wyoming; and Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About The American Energy Group

(Get Rating)

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.