Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Head to Head Comparison

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A FTC Solar 1 1 5 1 2.75

FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 80.65%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 274.31 -$6.00 million N/A N/A FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.45 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -2.65

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28% FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87%

Summary

FTC Solar beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

