Financial Survey: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 8.90% 23.36% 5.64% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.65 $58.73 million $3.38 7.22 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

(Get Rating)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.