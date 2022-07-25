Moelis & Company (MC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at $42.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

