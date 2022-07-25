Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

MAA opened at $174.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.90%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

