Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASPC stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.45.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 75,844 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 153.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 127,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,960 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 511.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 3.2% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 322,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Capital Acquisition

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.