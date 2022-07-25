TravelCenters of America (TA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TA stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $597.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on TA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,634,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,259,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

