Amedisys (AMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Amedisys has set its FY22 guidance at $5.23-$5.45 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMED opened at $131.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $265.01. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 50.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $651,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.