Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 1.84. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.