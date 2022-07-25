First Foundation (FFWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM opened at $19.82 on Monday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

