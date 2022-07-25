Kforce (KFRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.02 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kforce has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 30.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kforce by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.