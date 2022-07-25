Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI opened at $11.42 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 66.05 and a quick ratio of 66.05.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.