Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BioVie Stock Up 5.2 %

BIVI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.24. Equities research analysts forecast that BioVie will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioVie Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BioVie as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

