Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $216.87 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,941,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,245,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,760,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 37.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.