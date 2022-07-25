Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $216.87 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,941,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,245,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,760,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 37.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
