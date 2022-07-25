Boeing (BA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BA opened at $158.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 658.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

