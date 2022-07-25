Upwork (UPWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Upwork has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.06)-($0.10) EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Upwork has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Upwork

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $786,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,947,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 18.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 34.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Upwork by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.