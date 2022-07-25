Sumitomo Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sumitomo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sumitomo’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo’s FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 billion.

Sumitomo Trading Down 0.2 %

Sumitomo Company Profile

Shares of SSUMY stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

