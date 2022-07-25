Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Watsco in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.80. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2024 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Watsco Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

NYSE:WSO opened at $254.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

