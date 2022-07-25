Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Now Covered by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $10.50 price objective on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Centennial Resource Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 5.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after buying an additional 162,419 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 765,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 78,053 shares during the period.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

