Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $663.47.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $485.70 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.