Piper Sandler Trims Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Target Price to $11.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDEV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.13.
NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.96 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
