Piper Sandler Trims Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Target Price to $11.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDEV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Centennial Resource Development Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.96 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

