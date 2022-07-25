Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.86. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chord Energy operates as an independent exploration and production company in the Williston Basin, the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

