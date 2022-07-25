Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

OXM stock opened at $93.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

