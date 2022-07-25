Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

NYSE:JWN opened at $23.54 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

