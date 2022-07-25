Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $72.92 on Monday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $2,711,000.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

