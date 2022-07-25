Piper Sandler Raises Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $25.50

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $25.50 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

CBNK opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 156,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

