CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

