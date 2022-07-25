Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.