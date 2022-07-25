Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.31.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

