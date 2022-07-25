Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $38.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.93.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at Maxar Technologies

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 570,336 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Recommended Stories

