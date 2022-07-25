Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $33.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

VET opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 501,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

