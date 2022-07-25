Analysts Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $23.56

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $160,461,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $73,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,625 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,408 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Price Performance

Farfetch stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

